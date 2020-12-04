Plant Genomics Market 2020: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027|Key Players – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, ILLUMINA INC, NRGENE, NEOGEN CORPORATION, AGILENT, LC SCIENCES.LLC

Global Plant Genomics Market Report Objectives

Plant genomics market is expected to reach at a CAGR growth rate of 8.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for the improved crop varieties is driving the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Plant Genomics Market Are:

The major players covered in the plant genomics market report are eurofins scientific, Illumina Inc, NRGene, Neogen Corporation, Agilent, LC Sciences.LLC, Traitgenetics GmbH, Keygene, Novogene Co.Ltd, GeneWiz, BGI, Genotypic Technology, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Plant Genomics Market Scope and Segments

Plant genomics market is segmented on the basis of type, trait, objectives and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the plant genomics market is segmented into molecular engineering, genetic engineering and genome editing and others.

Based on trait, the plant genomics market is segmented into yield improvement, disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and insect resistance and abiotic stress tolerance.

Based on the objectives, the plant genomics market is segmented into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO-trait purity testing, hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA Parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease.

Based on the application, the plant genomics market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, sugar crops, ornamentals and alfalfa.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Research Methodology: Global Plant Genomics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Plant Genomics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Plant Genomics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Plant Genomics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Plant Genomics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Plant Genomics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

