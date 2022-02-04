Euphoria has been renewed for a third season

Everything We Wanted to Hear: “Euphoria” is getting a third season

The series, which earned Zendaya her first Emmy, is a smash hit on HBO. The second part doubled the audience.

The second season premiered on January 9.

The second season of the HBO hit is only halfway through, but it was confirmed this Friday, January 4th that “Euphoria” will have a third part. Starring rising star Zendaya and created by Sam Levinson, who was inspired by an Israeli miniseries and his own life as a former addict, the project follows Rue, a 17-year-old girl who turns to drugs to escape the world , especially after loss of father who died of cancer.

The cast also includes Hunter Schafer in the role of Jules, Rue’s greatest love interest, and Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, one of the main antagonists. The rest of the list includes Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Angus Cloud (Fez), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) among others.

Starring in the teen drama earned Zendaya her first Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Dramatic Role in 2020, making her the youngest winner in that category.

“Sam, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ took Season 2 much further, challenging conventional storytelling formats while keeping their hearts,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for the streaming platform. “We couldn’t be more honored to be working with this talented team and continuing our journey towards a third season,” he added.

Since the second chapter launched on January 9th, it has reached over 2.5 million viewers – this is only for the television network HBO in the United States.

