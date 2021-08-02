Eunice Muñoz is admitted to the Hospital de Santa Cruz

The 93-year-old actress has neither suffered a stroke nor a heart attack, as some media claim.

He turned 93 on Friday, July 30th.

Eunice Muñoz, 93 years old, was admitted to Hospital de Santa Cruz in Carnaxide this Monday, August 2nd. She is being hospitalized but has not had a stroke or heart attack, as some media have shown. The guarantee comes from granddaughter Lídia Muñoz.

According to TVI, the actress was on tour outside of Lisbon with the play “A Margem do Tempo” by Franz Xaver Kroetz and with her granddaughter Lídia Muñoz when she felt bad and had to be taken to the hospital.

Eunice Muñoz is considered one of the best Portuguese actresses of all time. That year it reached the milestone of 80 years of an almost unrivaled journey in television and theater. For this reason, she was awarded the Grand Cross of the Military Order of Sant’Iago da Espada by the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.