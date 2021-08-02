Eunice Muñoz admitted to the Santa Cruz hospital for a stroke and a heart attack

Eunice Muñoz admitted to Hospital de Santa Cruz after a stroke and heart attack

The 93-year-old actress is stable and has not suffered any brain damage. However, your clinical situation is delicate.

He turned 93 on Friday, July 30th.

Eunice Muñoz, 93 years old, was admitted to Hospital de Santa Cruz in Carnaxide this Monday, August 2nd. She is hospitalized after a heart attack and stroke. However, the Portuguese actress is stable and has not suffered any brain damage.

According to TVI, the actress was on tour outside of Lisbon with the play “A Margem do Tempo” by Franz Xaver Kroetz and with her granddaughter Lídia Muñoz when she felt bad and had to be taken to the hospital.

Eunice Muñoz is considered one of the best Portuguese actresses of all time. That year it reached the milestone of 80 years of an almost unrivaled journey in television and theater. For this reason, she was awarded the Grand Cross of the Military Order of Sant’Iago da Espada by the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.