Eubiotics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

Increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.

The Global Eubiotics Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Eubiotics market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Eubiotics market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Eubiotics market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Eubiotics business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Probiotics Prebiotics Organic Acids Essential Oils Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Solid Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Gut Health Immunity Yield Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Poultry Swine Ruminant Aquaculture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Eubiotics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Eubiotics market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Eubiotics market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

