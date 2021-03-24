Eubiotics Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research
The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global Eubiotics Market Report Forecast to 2027 equips the readers with an overall evaluation of the current market dynamics of the eubiotics market along with the scope of the study. The global eubiotics market analyzed in this report is done for scrutinizing and assisting the companies to capitalize on the potential investment and growth opportunities.
The report has been formulated by assessing vital information of the overall eubiotics Market along with factors affecting the dynamics and trends of the industry. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one such influencing factor. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain, economic scenario, and growth of the eubiotics market.
Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.
Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Organic Acids
- Essential Oils
- Exogenous Enzymes
- Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Solid
- Liquid
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Gut Health
- Immunity
- Yield
- Production
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Eubiotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….