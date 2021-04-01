Eubiotics Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives.

The poultry segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing meat and egg consumption globally. Major factors driving revenue growth of this growth are increasing global population and rising demand for high quality meat.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Eubiotics industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market. Moreover, the report assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the key geographical region and their effect on the overall market owing to different restrictions imposed in different regions and countries.

Key Highlights in the Eubiotics Market Report

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Key players in the global Eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Probiotics Prebiotics Organic Acids Essential Oils Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Solid Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Gut Health Immunity Yield Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Poultry Swine Ruminant Aquaculture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Market Dynamics: The global Eubiotics market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Eubiotics market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Eubiotics report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Prospective Customers: The report assesses some crucial insights into service providers, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, stakeholders, and individuals, who are keen on self-studying and assessing the Eubiotics market.

