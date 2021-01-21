EU Video Summit on Corona has begun | Free press

Corona rates are high all over Europe. Many governments fear the virus’s new contagious mutations. In a video summit, the 27 EU countries are looking for a common strategy.

Brussels (dpa) – Discussions of the EU heads of state or government on the corona crisis have started. Charles Michel’s spokesman announced this on Twitter in the evening.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her EU colleagues wanted to vote on their video summit on how to deal with new variants of the coronavirus. In addition, it should involve a common EU vaccination certificate with potential benefits for vaccinated people, for example when traveling and speeding up the vaccination campaign in the 27 EU countries.

