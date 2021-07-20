EU TÜV rule of law: bad testimony for Poland and Hungary | free press

Brussels (dpa) – Countries like Hungary and Poland must fear procedures to cut EU funds after the publication of a new test report from the European Commission.

In the rule of law compliance inquiry presented on Tuesday, both states found shortcomings in the independence of the judiciary and in the fight against corruption.

With regard to Hungary, among others, there is a lack of independent control mechanisms and a lack of action against clientelism and nepotism. As for Poland, it said there are risks to the effectiveness of the fight against high-level corruption, including the risk of undue influence on law enforcement for political purposes.

“There are serious concerns in a number of Member States,” said Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova. This applies in particular to the independence of the judiciary.

The findings are relevant because since this year states have been able to cut EU funds for certain violations of the rule of law. The condition is that there is a risk of misuse of Community budget resources as a result of these violations. According to the report, this requirement could be met in Hungary and Poland, as insufficient anti-corruption measures risk embezzling EU funds.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that a separate inquiry is needed to initiate a austerity procedure. The report presented now on the rule of law in the EU could serve as a basis for this. According to previous information, the first procedures will start this fall.

For Hungary and Poland the amounts can be significant. Poland recently received more than €12 billion a year from the regular EU budget. In addition, about 23.9 billion euros in corona aid is currently being calculated for the country. Hungary recently received about 6 billion euros a year from the budget and can actually count on about 7.2 billion euros in corona aid.

MEPs called for swift action against Hungary and Poland on the basis of the report. “If we want to prevent Hungary and Poland from developing further into autocracies, the European Commission must immediately stop disbursing EU money to Warsaw and Budapest,” said Green politician Daniel Freund.

The Vice-President of the EU Parliament, Katarina Barley (SPD), made a similar statement, but warned that cuts were being made with a sense of proportion. “It is important that these measures mainly affect the governments and not the population,” she told the Funke media group newspapers (Tuesday).

Poland and Hungary are already defending themselves against the new EU austerity instrument with a complaint to the European Court of Justice. They assume that the so-called conditionality mechanism is incompatible with current EU law. From a Polish point of view, only “objective and specific conditions” should apply to the allocation of money from the EU budget. The EU has no competence to define the term “rule of law”, it is said. The allegations of deficiencies in the rule of law are also categorically rejected.

Unlike Hungary and Poland, the Federal Republic of Germany does not have to suffer from deficits in the rule of law. “The legal system continues to function efficiently,” says the German branch of the so-called constitutional TÜV. Only in areas such as transparency do we see a need for improvement. For example, there are criticisms of legal loopholes in the rules for party financing and too high donation ceilings.

In submitting the audit report, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would ideally promote positive rule of law reforms, or at least encourage honest and open discussions. He himself discussed last year’s report in twenty national parliaments, according to the Belgian.