EU threatens Turkey with sanctions in Cyprus conflict | conflict free press

Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus wants to repopulate parts of the coastal city of Varosha and calls for a two-state solution. This is not only met with protest in the Greek south of the island.

Brussels (dpa) – The European Union is threatening Turkey with sanctions over the recent escalation of the conflict in Cyprus.

As the EU’s Foreign Affairs representative, Josep Borrell, announced on Tuesday on behalf of the 27 member states, the government in Ankara is being asked to reverse all actions contrary to the United Nations Security Council resolution. If this does not happen, the next meeting of EU foreign ministers should discuss EU measures.

“The European Union strongly condemns Turkey’s unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements by the Turkish President and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on 20 July 2021 for the further reopening of the breakaway city of Varosha,” the statement said. EU. said. The EU continues to review the relevant Security Council resolutions on Varosha, which called for the area to be transferred to the United Nations administration.

Last Tuesday, Northern Cyprus – the part of the island occupied by the Turks since 1974 – announced that it will repopulate parts of the deserted coastal town of Varosha. The UN Security Council condemned this move on Friday.

For decades, however, UN representatives have failed to negotiate how to overcome the division of Cyprus. The island has been divided since 1974 after a Greek coup d’état and a Turkish military intervention. To the north is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey. The Republic of Cyprus, which has been a member of the EU since 2004, controls only the south of the island.

Ankara sees no chance of reunification anymore and demands the creation of two independent states. In turn, neither the Greek Cypriots, nor the EU, nor the United Nations want that.

The next meeting of EU foreign ministers is currently scheduled for 2 and 3 September. It takes place in Kranj, Slovenia. Slovenia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.