EU summit: Significantly more corona vaccine in second quarter | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – The tough corona vaccination campaign in the European Union can finally get underway. In the next three months, there should be three times as much vaccine as since the beginning of the year, as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the EU video summit.

Production, supply and delivery will be further increased. Chancellor Angela Merkel once again supported this European path. However, there was a dispute between the 27 states over the internal distribution of the vaccines.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz insisted during the videoconference that some EU countries would get a supplemental corona vaccine. Kurz, along with five other EU states, is complaining about unequal distribution. This is because not all EU countries had bought the quantities to which they were entitled according to their population from all manufacturers. Astrazeneca’s delivery problems are setting some states back.

An early delivery of ten million cans from the manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer could fill some gaps. But before the summit, there was no agreement on the distribution. According to the participants, the videoconference was “hard reasoning”. Kurz had said beforehand that if there was no solution, it could lead to damage to the EU, “as we have not seen it for a long time”. The argument dragged on for hours.

Overall, vaccines are still too scarce across the EU to withstand the increasing number of infections in the third wave of corona. Of the nearly 450 million EU citizens, 62 million have been vaccinated against Corona at least once so far, 18.2 million twice. EU countries have received about 88 million doses of vaccine from pharmaceutical companies. By March 31, there should be about 100 million cans. For the months of April to June, the pharmaceutical companies would have pledged 360 million, von der Leyen said.

The head of the Commission also stated that despite the vaccine shortage in the EU, significant quantities were exported: 77 million doses have been taken since December 1, of which 21 million doses have gone to Britain alone, according to EU sources. Von der Leyen used the figures to seek support from heads of state or government for tighter export controls. However, some states are concerned that EU action could damage supply chains. The summit participants had urged to proceed with the greatest caution, and after consulting manufacturers and EU countries, he said.

In a statement by the government in the Bundestag that morning, Chancellor Merkel pointed out that Britain and the US currently only produce vaccines for themselves. Therefore, in the longer term, the EU is dependent on its own production, the CDU politician said. She dedicated herself to delivering vaccines “for the world”. Otherwise, Europe will be repeatedly confronted with new mutations of the virus.

Merkel again defended the European way. “Despite all the problems, I think the pandemic has once again shown that it is good that we have this European Union.” She also explicitly mentioned the procurement of vaccines. “It was right to rely on the joint procurement and approval of vaccines by the European Union.” If individual states had a vaccine and others didn’t, it would “shake the foundations of the internal market,” Merkel said.

The EU is committed to fully implementing plans for a “digital green declaration” that will prove in future vaccinations, tests whether survivors of Covid disease across Europe, according to the draft summit statement. The certificate is seen as a way to make more travel in Europe possible again. Germany supports the goal that the technology will be ready by June 1.

The fight against the corona crisis was the top topic of the video summit. But Merkel and her colleagues also had explosive questions about economic development and digitalization and relations with Russia and Turkey on the agenda. US President Joe Biden wants to temporarily coordinate in the evening and talk about the restart of transatlantic relations.