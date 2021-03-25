EU summit promises rewards to Turkey | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – At the EU summit that has just begun, Turkey will be offered concrete rewards for further de-escalation of the Eastern Mediterranean natural gas dispute.

According to the latest draft final declaration, the EU Council of Ministers could soon begin preparations for the negotiations for an enlarged customs union with Turkey. The text is available for the German press agency.

In addition, possibilities are explored, such as how to promote mobility and direct personal contacts between Turks and EU citizens. For a long time, Turkey has failed to require all Turks to travel to EU countries without a visa.

The planned resolutions are intended to provide a strong incentive for Turkey to constructively seek a solution to conflicts with Greece and Cyprus. These include, until recently, Turkish gas explorations near the Greek islands and off the coast of Cyprus.

In the dispute, the EU threatened Turkey with severe sanctions last December. The country then put an end to the controversial gas exploration and indicated its willingness to talk.

Regardless of further developments in the natural gas dispute, according to the draft summit statement, the EU intends to expand cooperation with Turkey in areas such as border protection and improve the fight against illegal migration and the return of irregular migrants and rejected asylum seekers to Turkey. As an incentive for this, the European Commission must prepare further financial support for the reception of Syrian refugees.

Current cooperation with Turkey on migration policy is mainly based on a refugee pact concluded in 2016. It provides, among other things, that the EU can return all migrants who come to the Greek islands illegally via Turkey. In return, EU countries are taking those in need of protection from Syria and funding aid for refugees living in Turkey. Their number was last given at about four million.

The 1.4 billion euros will be paid from the cash pot promised to Turkey as part of the 2016 refugee pact. The pot contains a total of six billion, of which about 2.4 billion euros has already been paid out.

Recent domestic political developments in Turkey will also play a role at the summit. For example, the country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women and a request for a ban against the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP party caused outrage in the EU.

The draft final statement now states that the attacks on political parties and the media and other recent decisions “constitute major human rights setbacks and are in violation of Turkey’s obligations to respect democracy, the rule of law and the rights of women. “. Dialogue on these issues would remain an integral part of EU-Turkey relations.

At the start of the videoconference summit, it was unclear whether the text on Turkey in its current form would be adopted by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the other heads of state or government. Cyprus, in particular, still finds Turkish policy completely unacceptable and has insisted to the end that the Ankara government should not receive concrete rewards.