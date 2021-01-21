EU states want to mutually recognize corona rapid tests | Free press

Corona rates are high all over Europe. Many governments fear the virus’s new contagious mutations. In a video summit, the 27 EU countries are looking for a common strategy.

Brussels (dpa) – In the fight against the corona pandemic, the results of certain rapid corona tests will be recognized in all EU countries in the future. Common criteria have also been developed for the preferred use of these tests, as announced by the Council of EU states on Thursday evening.

A corresponding Council recommendation was unanimously adopted, but is not legally binding. The common framework for the use of the corona tests and the recognition of the results is a central tool to slow the spread of the virus and contribute to a well-functioning internal market. The recognition of the test results is essential to facilitate cross-border traffic.

The EU states have now agreed, among other things, that the rapid tests will be used in corona hotspots, for example. The list of approved preparations must be adaptable at any time.

