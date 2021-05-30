EU state Cyprus elects new parliament | free press

More than half a million Cypriots will be called to vote on Sunday. The island is in a permanent crisis due to its division. Recently, political scandals have also clouded the voting environment.

Nicosia (AP) – Parliamentary elections started on Sunday in the south of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. By noon, the turnout was 26 percent, as it was called in the state broadcaster (RIK).

All polls point to a race between the conservative Democratic General Movement (DISY) party and the left-wing Building of the Working People (AKEL) party. The DISY party supports incumbent Conservative President Nikos Anastasiades, who heads the government in the Cypriot political system and is directly elected. The election is considered a ballot test for the 2023 presidential election.

The issuance of so-called gold passports to non-EU citizens who received Cypriot citizenship in exchange for investment on the island sparked debate during the election campaign. Due to political involvement in the affair, even the Speaker of Parliament resigned in the autumn of 2020. The European Union had also denounced the practice. The conflict in Cyprus, which has been unresolved for more than 40 years, and the resulting division of the island are also central.

More than 550,000 residents of the country have the right to vote. However, in the polls almost exclusively Greek Cypriot citizens participate – the majority of Turkish Cypriots ignore the elections because they do not recognize the Republic of Cyprus. In the elections, only 56 Greek Cypriot MPs are elected to the 80-seat parliament – ​​the rest of the seats remain empty. There are a total of 15 feasts; The first reliable forecasts for the election results are expected after 7 p.m. CEST.

