EU secures up to 200 million doses of Novavax vaccine | free press

There are always new variants of the coronavirus. Now the EU is taking this development into account in its vaccination strategy – and signing a contract with a US vaccine manufacturer.

Brussels (dpa) – The EU secures access to up to 200 million doses of a possible new US corona vaccine. As the EU commission responsible for purchasing announced, the conclusion of a corresponding contract with the American manufacturer Novavax was approved on Wednesday.

However, the vaccine candidate has yet to be found safe by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“As new coronavirus variants spread in Europe and worldwide, this new contract with a company that is already successfully testing its vaccine on these variants is a further safeguard to protect our population,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Commission has already signed six other purchase guarantee contracts with manufacturers of corona vaccines. Under the new agreement, Member States will initially be able to purchase 100 million doses of Novavax. There is also an option to buy another 100 million once the vaccine has been reviewed by the EMA.

The vaccine NVX-CoV2373, which must be injected twice, has an effectiveness of 90.4 percent according to the latest studies, Novavax announced in June. This means that approximately 90 percent fewer illnesses occurred in vaccinated individuals than in non-vaccinated individuals.

Unlike the previously approved vaccines, NVX-CoV2373 is neither an mRNA vaccine – such as the preparations from Biontech and Moderna – nor a vector vaccine like that of Astrazeneca: the vaccine contains tiny particles derived from a lab-created version of the spike -Proteins of Sars-CoV-2 exist.