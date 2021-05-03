EU recruits ambassador from Russia over entry bans | Free press

Relations between Moscow and Brussels are tense – now EU Ambassador Vladimir Tschischow has been asked to report. The background is Russian entry bans for senior EU officials.

Brussels (dpa) – The EU has called on Russian EU ambassador Vladimir Tschischow for imposing entry bans on eight senior politicians and other officials.

Ambassador Chizhov was told that the EU institutions and EU member states firmly reject and strongly condemn this decision, “said a statement on the protest. The entry bans lacked any legal justification and were purely politically motivated.

According to the information, Chekhov was also made clear when summoned that the EU reserves the right to take “appropriate measures” in response to the latest Russian decisions. The expulsion of Czech diplomats and Russia’s plans for a list of “unfriendly foreign states” were also criticized.

The measures announced Friday concern the President of the EU Parliament David Sassoli, Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova and Jacques Maire, the Special Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe responsible for the Navalny case . In addition, Berlin’s chief public prosecutor Jörg Raupach is no longer allowed to travel to Russia.

The Moscow Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the entry bans with EU sanctions against Russian officials, which it considered unfounded. They were issued in March following the imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Russia also accuses the German authorities of failing to respond adequately to requests for legal assistance from Russian investigators.

Moscow Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Sakharov said on state television on Monday that Russia had not started this “war of sanctions.” But there is always a willingness to come to terms “to end this pointless confrontation in which there can and cannot be winners”. An escalation of sanctions would have complex negative consequences for Russian and Western economies, Sakharov said.

According to the EU, the conversation with Tschischow on Monday afternoon was conducted by the Secretary-General of the European Commission, Ilze Juhansone, and the Secretary-General of the Foreign Service, Stefano Sannino.

