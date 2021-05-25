EU punishes Belarus with flight ban after emergency landing | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – In response to the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, the European Union has imposed a flight and landing ban on Belarusian airlines. This is part of a sanction package against Belarus that the 27 states agreed at the special EU summit in Brussels.

“The verdict was unanimous, this is an attack on democracy, this is an attack on freedom of expression and this is an attack on European sovereignty,” said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission. “This monstrous behavior requires a strong response.”

Belarusian authorities landed in Minsk on Sunday with the help of a jet fighter on a Ryanair plane en route from Greece to Lithuania – reportedly due to a bomb threat. On board was Belarusian blogger Roman Protassewitsch, who was arrested in Minsk. The machine later flew on to Vilnius.

The incident was soon on the agenda of the special summit. The two-day meeting also began with the conflict with Russia, which accuses the EU of “illegal and provocative” activities. The European Commission and Josep Borrell, EU representative for foreign affairs, will present a report on the state of affairs in relations with Moscow at the end of June.

In addition, the heads of state or government discussed the relationship with Great Britain after Brexit. After disputes over fishing and the special rules for Northern Ireland, they urged London to abide by the treaty. In view of the Gaza conflict, the EU again strongly supported the idea of ​​a two-state solution.

The summit continues on Tuesday morning with discussions about the fight against the corona pandemic. This includes the progress of the vaccination and the just-agreed digital vaccination certificate. The second topic is the implementation of the new EU climate goals. The 27 states want to reduce their greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Exactly how this should be done is open.

However, the main problem at the summit was the incident in Minsk and the arrest of Belarusian government critic Protassevich who was living abroad. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke of an “unprecedented approach by the Belarusian authorities” and demanded the immediate release of the blogger and his partner, who was also on the diverted flight.

This requirement was subsequently also included in the official EU decision on penalties. According to this information, Belarusian airlines are no longer allowed to use EU airspace and airports. Airlines based in the EU are urged to avoid the airspace over Belarus. The International Civil Aviation Organization will conduct an investigation.

The EU is also expanding the existing list of people and businesses against whom assets are frozen and entry bans. Months ago, the EU had already imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his supporters because of the violent repression of protests.

The fate of the arrested blogger was unclear for more than 24 hours. Finally, a video of the young man appeared on a government news channel on Telegram Monday evening. In it he confirmed that he was in “Remand Prison No. 1” in Minsk. He is treated in accordance with the law, is working with the detectives and wants to make further confessions. The Belarusian opposition suspects coercion behind the video message. Von der Leyen warned that Belarus was responsible for the man’s health.