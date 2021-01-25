EU politician urges Astrazeneca | Free press

If its corona vaccine is approved, Astrazeneca will initially deliver fewer doses to the EU than planned. Now criticism is growing.

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over the supply of corona vaccine, the CDU European politician Peter Liese has asked the manufacturer Astrazeneca to increase the quantities announced for the European Union.

He expects “a change in delivery schedules for the EU, and beyond,” said the MEP and the doctor in Brussels.

The British-Swedish group announced on Friday that it initially intended to supply less vaccine to the EU than planned after the expected approval for this week. Instead of 80 million vaccine doses, only 31 million are planned by the end of March, Liese explained. The European Commission is angry about this and has organized a meeting for next Monday, at which Astrazeneca must explain the delay.

The European Commission had already signed a contract with Astrazeneca in August for up to 400 million vaccine doses and, according to its own information, paid three-figure million to ramp up production before EU approval. According to the European Commission, according to the contract, the group should have been building quantities for the EU since the binding order was placed at the end of October. The Commission does not consider the company’s reference to production problems at a supplier in Belgium valid.

Liese also stressed that the company’s announcement on Friday should not be the last word. Astrazeneca “naturally delivers to other parts of the world, including Great Britain”, without delay. The reason for the delivery problems in the EU is weak. Bringing the vaccine to the continent from Great Britain is also no problem. “The company cannot be interested in permanently damaging its reputation in the largest home market in the world,” warned Liese.

