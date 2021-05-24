EU imposes sanctions on Belarus | Free press

The landing of a Ryanair plane, forced by the Belarusian authorities, will have far-reaching consequences for the country. This time it is not only the political leaders and their supporters who are affected.

Brussels (AP) – After the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, the EU states are imposing new sanctions on the former Soviet Republic of Belarus.

As a spokesman for EU Council President Charles Michel announced on Monday evening after consultation with Heads of State or Government in Brussels, Belarusian airlines would no longer be allowed to use EU airspace and would no longer be allowed to take off and land at airports in the United States. European Union. In addition, there should be additional targeted economic sanctions and the list of people and businesses against whom assets are frozen and EU entry bans expanded.

Airlines based in the EU are also asked to avoid the airspace over Belarus. “The European Council strongly condemns the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight on May 23, 2021 in Minsk (Belarus) and the detention of the journalist Roman Protassevich and Sofia Sapega by the Belarusian authorities,” said a statement by the heads of state and government leaders. . The blogger and his partner must be released immediately. The International Civil Aviation Organization urged the EU Gifpfel to urgently investigate the “unprecedented and unacceptable incident”.

The authorities of the Republic of Belarus landed a Ryanair plane carrying more than 100 passengers on its way from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday – reportedly due to a bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet also rose, as confirmed by the army in Minsk. Also on board was the blogger Protassevich, who was internationally wanted by the country’s leadership and who was arrested shortly after the emergency landing in Minsk.

In recent months, the EU had already imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his supporters because of the violent repression of protests. Dozens of people are affected, as well as companies.

For affected companies, the sanctions mean that they are no longer allowed to do business in the EU. Existing assets in the EU are frozen. In addition to freezing assets, EU entry bans also apply to individuals.

In the ex-Soviet Republic, there have been protests and strikes against Lukashenko, who has been in power for about 26 years since the presidential election on August 9 last year. Triggers are allegations of falsifying the elections, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote.

