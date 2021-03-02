EU imposes new sanctions on Russia in case Navalny | Free press

The EU’s demands for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have had no effect so far. Threats are now running.

Brussels (AP) – The EU is imposing sanctions on senior Russian state officials for the capture of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny.

A corresponding legal act was passed in writing on Tuesday and will be published shortly in the EU Official Journal, as the German news agency has learned from diplomats in Brussels.

Russian Attorney General Igor Krasnow and head of the Central Commission of Inquiry Alexander Bastrykin have been affected. In addition, the sanctions are aimed at the head of the prison, Alexander Kalashnikov, and the commander of the National Guard, Viktor Solotov.

A new sanction tool created last year was first used to impose EU sanctions. This makes it possible to freeze existing assets in the EU of actors who commit or benefit from serious human rights violations. In addition, EU entry bans are imposed. According to information from EU circles, the US also wants to impose sanctions on Tuesday for the actions of the Russian authorities against Navalny.

Opposition politician Navalny was sentenced to a camp prison in Moscow in early February. He allegedly violated probation requirements several times in a previous criminal case in 2014 for fraud and misappropriation of funds. The EU finds the verdict inadmissible because Navalny had to be treated in Germany for several months after an attack with nerve poison on him. She suspects that the opposition politician should be put aside politically.

Due to the attack on Navalny on August 20, 2020, the EU had already imposed entry and ownership bans on people suspected of being responsible near President Vladimir Putin last year. In Brussels, it is believed that the state authorities in Russia are behind the attack.

