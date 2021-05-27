EU Foreign Ministers discuss plane landing in Belarus | Free press

Lisbon / Minsk (dpa) – Following the crash-landing of a passenger plane and the arrest of a blogger criticizing the government in Minsk, foreign ministers of EU countries are addressing the incident next Thursday.

The heads of state or government of the EU states therefore called on the EU Council of Ministers on Monday evening to approve a new package of sanctions against the former Soviet Republic. Preparations for this should now also be the subject of EU foreign ministers at their meeting in Lisbon. For Germany, Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) is taking part in the deliberations.

Authoritarian Republic authorities on Sunday landed Irish airline Ryanair on its way from Greece to Lithuania with a MiG-29 jet fighter – reportedly due to a bomb threat. That later turned out to be a false alarm. More than 100 people were on board, including the government critic Roman Protassewitsch and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega. Both were arrested.

Because of what has happened, the EU has already launched new sanctions against the power apparatus in Belarus. This includes a flight ban for airlines of the former Soviet Republic. The aim in Brussels is to ensure that the planned sanctions against selected sectors of the economy ideally take effect before the summer.

The EU wants to decide on further punitive measures against people, companies and organizations that have a direct share in the responsibility for the crash landing of the Ryanair plane and the repression of the opposition in the country. Several dozen new entries are planned on the EU sanctions list, it was said on Wednesday. The necessary decision for this could be taken at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs on June 21.

On Wednesday, numerous current and former members of the UN Security Council condemned the landing of a passenger plane from Belarus under duress. This means that we are in a “new and extremely dangerous phase of the Belarusian authorities’ campaign to suppress their own people,” said a statement by the UN Representation of Estonia, including Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium. , Norway, Great Britain and United Kingdom, USA, were supported.

Earlier, Estonia, Ireland and Norway raised the issue on the margins of a UN Security Council meeting. A joint statement by all 15 members of the most powerful UN body has failed due to resistance from Russia, among other things.

Belarus on Wednesday threatened with sanctions against the EU. “We will not be silent and kneel down,” said ruler Alexander Lukashenko in parliament. In his speech on state television, the 66-year-old left it open about exactly which punitive measures should be taken.

Relations with Africa and the EU strategy for the Indo-Pacific will also be discussed at the meeting of foreign ministers in Lisbon. A lunch with Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman ​​al-Safadi and talks on the unresolved conflicts in the EU’s eastern neighbors are also planned.