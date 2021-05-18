EU Expands Mediation Efforts in Middle East Conflict | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – According to the federal government, the EU must step up its efforts to resolve the escalating conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday at a special EU meeting hosted by a video conference that Germany is in favor of further expanding the mediation efforts underway through EU special envoy Sven Koopmans.

A possible format for this, according to the SPD politician, is the recently reactivated Middle East Quartet. The group of four from the US, Russia, the United Nations and the EU has been trying to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2002.

EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell announced after the discussions of Foreign Ministers that Special Envoy Koopmans would now be sent to the region to work with the Middle East Quartet and other partners.

The videoconference was overshadowed by Hungary’s right of veto, which prevented foreign ministers from taking a common position on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Borrell gave no reasons for the blockade. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains a strict loyal position to the Israeli government and personally to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

EU diplomats therefore assumed that Hungary did not want to support calls to Israel to end the violence. Among other things, Borrell had wanted to say on behalf of all 27 states that the high number of civilians killed – including women and children – was unacceptable.

Twelve people have been killed in Israel so far as a result of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that militant Palestinians started on Monday. The Gaza Health Ministry estimated the number of deaths in Israeli attacks at 213, including 61 children.

Even before the Hungarian veto, diplomats had warned of excessive expectations of European mediation efforts. For example, the EU classified the Palestinian organization Hamas, which is responsible for the missile attack on Israel, as a terrorist organization some 20 years ago, making direct talks virtually impossible. In addition, relations with Israel are not untouched either. For example, in 2015, the EU imposed labeling requirements for fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products from Israeli settlers in the occupied territories. Israel responded by announcing that it would no longer accept the EU as a mediator in the Middle East peace process.

Last but not least, some diplomats also consider Germany’s special relationship with Israel as a reason for the EU’s so far rather insignificant role in the efforts to bring about a Middle East peace process. The fact that the Federal Republic of Israel protects Israel more than others and does not want to talk about sanctioning, for example, settlement activities, prevents European pressure on Israel, according to several member states behind closed doors.

If the focus shifts a bit to Brussels, the Maas could be right. In recent days, demands for more German involvement in the Middle East have descended on him. Annalena Baerbock, candidate of the Green Chancellor, even demanded the sending of a negotiating delegation with “high representatives” of the federal government to intervene with allies for an immediate end to the violence.

Previous initiatives have not yielded visible success. A good year ago, Maas and his colleagues from France, Jordan and Egypt formed a group of four to support “confidence building measures” between Israel and the Palestinians. The last meeting in this so-called cloverleaf format took place in Paris in March.

A few weeks later, the violence escalated again. As a result of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, which militant Palestinians started last Monday, 12 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds more injured. The Gaza Health Ministry estimated the number of deaths in Israeli attacks at 213, including 61 children. 1,442 people were injured.

“Hamas has deliberately escalated a situation that was already extremely tense with its missile terrorism – with dire consequences for Israelis and also for the civilian population in Gaza,” Maas said of the current situation. He announced that Germany will provide approximately EUR 40 million for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel’s closest ally is facing great political expectations: the United States. However, for US President Joe Biden, the issue was not a high priority, neither during the election campaign nor during his first few months in office – unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who was clearly on Israel’s side. With the flare-up of violence, it has now caught up with Biden. The Democrat has come under increasing pressure in recent days to do more to stop the violence. In a phone call with Netanyahu – the third in six days – Biden announced his support for a ceasefire on Monday, the White House said.

A call for an immediate end to the violence could not be read from the White House diplomatic wording – that’s exactly what 29 of the 50 Democratic US senators had recently called for. Biden now appealed to Israel “to do everything possible to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.” But Biden also made one thing clear on Monday: that he consistently stands by Israel’s right to self-defense against “terrorist groups” such as Hamas.

At the end of last week, the US government had already sent top diplomat Hady Amr to the region to push for de-escalation between the conflicting parties – so far without success. Biden’s government feels compelled to defend its approach. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that she believes “quiet, intense diplomacy” can do the most for the moment. Over the past week, government officials, from President Biden to lower levels, had more than 60 talks with representatives from Israel, the Palestinians and many partners in the region. There were many conversations “behind the scenes”.