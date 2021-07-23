EU condemns Russian actions against journalists | free press

Russian authorities searched the homes of several journalists. The European Union calls on Moscow to end its crackdown on civil society and independent media.

Brussels (AP) – The EU has strongly condemned the Russian authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media and civil society organisations.

The fact that dissent, opposition, critical voices and independent institutions are increasingly being silenced is of particular concern in the run-up to the State Duma elections in September, said a spokeswoman for EU Foreign Affairs representative Josep Borrell. The European Union calls on the Russian authorities to reverse the decisions and end the crackdown on civil society and independent media.

The statement specifically mentioned the decisions to classify the think tank ILPP and several journalists as “foreign agents” and to declare the research platform “Proekt” an “unwanted organization”. Also mentioned was the case of the civil rights and legal group Komanda 29, which, according to the EU, has stopped working due to pressure and false accusations.

