EU Commission sets targets for 2030 | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – More employment, more training, more prosperity by 2030: the European Commission has presented a new plan for a more social Europe.

“We have set ourselves ambitious goals,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. By 2030, at least 78 percent of the population aged 20 to 64, five percentage points more than in 2019, should be in work, said Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission. In addition, by 2030, at least 60 percent of adults must participate in upskilling every year.

The number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion must be reduced by at least 15 million over the next ten years. According to Eurostat, more than 91 million people in the 27 EU countries were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2019.

“I wanted even more concrete goals for 2030, for example in the field of collective bargaining,” said Dennis Radtke (CDU), spokesman for the EPP group on social policy. However, the EU states are primarily responsible for the implementation of the targets. The European Commission wants to support this.

The aim is to achieve these goals together as an EU; the figures do not have to be explicitly obtained in every EU country.

The plan’s specific ideas for action include a platform to combat homelessness, fairer wages in the low-wage sector and a revision of the so-called social scoreboard – a kind of digital display board for comparing values, for example about unemployment or gender. fair wages. In the future, it will also be recorded how many adults participate in further training and how child poverty develops.

The action plan also announces legislative initiatives at European level. The plan to improve the working conditions of the so-called platform workers should be ready by the end of the year – it involves services brokered or provided by digital platforms such as Lieferando or Uber.

European Social Commissioner Nicolas Schmit stressed that it is a relatively small group so far, but that it will continue to grow. Schmit identified better protection of physical and mental health in the workplace as a further priority.

The Socialist Group in the European Parliament welcomed the action plan. In a communication, she called on the European Commission and EU governments to commit to binding targets in a joint statement with the European Parliament in May. After that, a major social summit of the EU will take place in Porto.

With the plan, the European Commission wants to give substance to the pillar of social rights in Europe agreed in 2017. It includes 20 principles on common minimum standards, including fair wages, unemployment assistance, health care or long-term care.