EU Commission presents anti-terror agenda | Free press

Several attacks have turned Europe upside down in recent months. What can be done to prevent such attacks in the future? Today the European Commission presents its plan.

Brussels (dpa) – After the attacks in Vienna, Paris, Nice and Dresden, the European Commission wants to accelerate the fight against terror in Europe. To this end, the Brussels government presented a new anti-terror agenda on Wednesday (around noon) entitled “Anticipate, prevent, protect, react”.

The main emphasis is on better information exchange between national authorities and better protection of public spaces and critical infrastructure, but also on the implementation of projects already started. Critical infrastructure refers to systems and facilities that are critical to maintaining important social functions. These are, for example, hospitals and energy supply. A proposal is also planned for an extended mandate for the EU police authority Europol.

Europe has been rocked by a series of Islamic attacks in recent months. In Dresden on October 4, a Syrian fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man with a knife. Security authorities call people threats when they think they can commit the most serious politically motivated crimes, including terrorist attacks. In October, a teacher was beheaded by an alleged Islamist near Paris, and three people were murdered by another violent criminal in a church in Nice. In Vienna, a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization shot dead four people and injured more than 20 others in early November.

Since then, the subject has been high on the European agenda again. The ministers of the interior of the EU countries announced in a joint statement in November that they wanted to act decisively and decisively against terrorism in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a reform of the Schengen area, where there are actually no stationary border controls. The protection of the Schengen external borders must be strengthened. The European Commission has announced a Schengen strategy for May; 26 European countries belong to the Schengen area.