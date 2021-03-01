EU Commission plans “green passport” for people who have been vaccinated against corona | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – The European Commission wants to present on March 17 the bill for a “digital green passport”, which will register corona vaccinations, Covid diseases and negative tests.

The goal is to find a safe way to lift restrictions and travel in Europe. This was announced by Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas in Brussels on Monday.

The heads of state or government of the European Union agreed last week to go ahead with plans for a digital vaccination record. The technical requirements must be in effect within three months so that people vaccinated against corona can prove their immunization across Europe in a counterfeit-proof manner.

This can be done using a uniformly legible document with a QR code that you could have with you on paper or on your smartphone – similar to a train ticket. To this end, the national systems of the 27 EU countries must be designed in such a way that they are comparable and digitally interconnected. Technically, there is still a lot to be prepared for. The planned bill would form the legal framework.

“For the digital green passport to be a success, we need the support of all Member States,” said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission at a meeting of CDU / CSU MPs in the European Parliament. “You in Germany must also create the conditions for this.”

New to the announcement by the European Commission is that the document would not only be proof of vaccination, but also show fresh negative results from a corona test. This also makes it easier for unvaccinated people to access trips, restaurants or events – albeit for a very limited time only. The concept is based on the “green passport” introduced in Israel.

Nevertheless, each state would ultimately decide for itself what benefits are associated with the “green pass” – if at all. Some states, including Germany, have reservations. You object that only a few have access to corona vaccinations. In addition, it is not clear whether the virus can be transmitted despite vaccination. Critics also fear a disguised vaccination obligation.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès wrote on Twitter that the idea of ​​standardized European proof of vaccinations and tests is in principle a good one. The term “passport” is confusing. “For Belgium, it is not about linking vaccinations to free movement in Europe.” Unvaccinated people should not be discriminated against.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides urged EU countries to speed up their corona vaccination campaigns. It is “crucial that there is no gap between the doses administered and the doses administered and that no vaccines go unused,” Kyriakides said at an online conference of EU health ministers.

After an initial shortage of vaccines, delivery volumes are expected to increase significantly in the second quarter. However, in Germany many doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine that have already been delivered have not yet been used.