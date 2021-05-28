EU authority gives green light to vaccine for children | free press

The way is now also clear in Europe: the experts of the Agency for Medicines recommend the vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech also for children.

Amsterdam (CvA) – The EU medicines authority EMA has given the green light for the approval of the corona vaccine from the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer for children from the age of twelve. The EMA announced this on Friday in Amsterdam.

It is the first vaccine in the EU to be also recommended for people under the age of 16. “We have data showing it’s safe for use in children,” said Marco Cavalleri, EMA’s director of vaccination strategies.

The responsible expert committee of the EMA had discussed the application of the German manufacturer Biontech and its American partner Pfizer in an extraordinary meeting. They had submitted studies that, according to the EMA, prove very good effectiveness and good tolerance in 12 to 15 year olds. The European Commission has yet to approve the extension of the approval. But that’s a matter of form.

The positive decision of the EMA has fueled the discussion about childhood vaccination. The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in Germany has already indicated that, even in the case of EMA approval, it may not want to give general vaccination advice for all children, but only for previously ill children.

Until now, the Pfizer vaccine was only approved in the EU for people aged 16 and over. In Canada and the US, health authorities had already authorized its use in 12 to 15-year-olds a few weeks ago.

Protection against Covid 19 disease is 100 percent, according to the manufacturer’s research. After the vaccination, there would have been at most mild reactions. There are no signs of serious side effects, as the EMA explained.

