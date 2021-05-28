EU authority gives green light to vaccine for children | free press

Amsterdam/Berlin (dpa) – The route for corona vaccinations for children from the age of twelve is free. The EU medicine agency EMA gave the green light on Friday for the approval of the corona vaccine from the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer.

However, there should be no pressure on parents to have their children vaccinated in Germany. No vaccination requirement will be introduced and the safety of school attendance must be guaranteed regardless of vaccinations, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. From 7 June, employees in thousands of companies can also be vaccinated against Corona.

EMA: “Safe to use in children”

The EMA, based in Amsterdam, is now recommending a vaccine for people under 16 for the first time in the EU. “We have data showing it’s safe to use in children,” said the director of vaccination strategies, Marco Cavalleri. A committee of experts had previously discussed the application from the German manufacturer Biontech and the American company Pfizer. They had submitted studies which, according to the EMA, show very good efficacy and good tolerability in 12 to 15 year olds. The European Commission has yet to agree. This is a formality.

The decision has further fueled the discussion about vaccinating children. The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in Germany had indicated that, even in the event of EMA approval, it may not want to provide vaccination advice for all children, but only for children with previous illnesses. Until now, the Biontech vaccine was only approved for people aged 16 and over in the EU. Canada and the US have allowed the use of 12 to 15-year-olds for several weeks now.

According to a study by the manufacturer, protection against Covid 19 disease in 12- to 15-year-olds was 100 percent. After the vaccination there were at most mild reactions, but according to the EMA no signs of serious side effects.

No additional vaccine

On Thursday, the federal and state governments had determined that, given the green light from Amsterdam, children aged 12 and older in Germany could be vaccinated from 7 June. Then children between the ages of twelve and 16 – or their parents – can try to make an appointment. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) confirmed that everyone should get a vaccination by the end of the summer. However, there should be no additional vaccine for this – contrary to the decision of the federal and state health ministers.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) accused Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) of miscommunication. “Everyone kind of assumed that ‘additional’ means that the federal government, which is responsible for delivering vaccines, is providing additional doses of vaccine, and that it is possible,” Dreyer told broadcaster Phoenix. However, she was confident that she “could sort it all out with the doctors”.

National vaccinations “not responsible”

The chairman of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, told the “Welt” there was much to suggest that children and adolescents’ risk of becoming seriously ill with Corona was very low. “In this regard, in my view, comprehensive vaccinations of children and adolescents are not warranted at this time.”

More than 6,000 company doctors have now placed an order for vaccinations at companies, the Ministry of Health announced. They are scheduled to receive 702,000 doses of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine by the second week of June – a guaranteed minimum of 102 doses each. “Vaccination can be carried out nationwide – in large companies as well as in small and medium-sized companies,” said a spokeswoman for the ministry.

Currently, more second vaccinations than first vaccinations are given in Germany. 42.1 percent (35 million) of the population has been vaccinated at least once and 16.4 percent (13.7 million) is fully vaccinated.

The Federal Council approved several changes to the federal corona emergency brake. Children between the ages of 6 and 16 do not need to wear FFP2 masks – the usually blue surgical mask is sufficient for them. In addition, universities no longer have to offer varied courses. The Federation of German Industries (BDI) accused politicians of not planning for the long term. “The latest example is the digital vaccination certificate, which should be available from the end of June – and therefore only a month after the start of mass vaccinations,” says general manager Joachim Lang.