EU authority gives green light to Astrazeneca vaccine | Free press

Europe will receive the third corona vaccine: the preparation of Astrazeneca is just around the corner. It’s cheap and convenient. But: when will it be delivered? And does it also work for the elderly?

Amsterdam (dpa) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended a conditional marketing authorization for the corona vaccine of the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca in the EU. Admission applies to persons aged 18 and older. The EMA announced in Amsterdam.

The final decision on approval must now be taken by the European Commission – this is a formal issue and can still be taken on Friday. This paves the way for the third Covid-19 vaccine in the EU.

In Great Britain, the preparation Astrazeneca developed together with Oxford University has been widely used since the beginning of January. So far, only vaccines from the manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna have been approved in the EU. Astrazeneca’s vaccine is considered to be particularly cheap and convenient for mass vaccinations.

Despite concerns previously raised by other experts, EMA experts recommend approval for people of all ages 18+. Even though there were relatively few test subjects over 55 years old, this is justified. The EMA justifies this decision with the good test results in the other age groups and the experience with other vaccines. The manufacturer had previously dismissed reports as incorrect that the vaccine was only eight percent effective in people over 65.

However, the big question is when will the vaccine be delivered? The European Commission is engaged in an open dispute with the manufacturer. Due to alleged production problems, large quantities of the vaccine for Germany and other EU countries will not be delivered until weeks or months later. The EU had ordered a total of 400 million vaccine doses.

Data on this active ingredient has been thoroughly verified, said EMA chief Emer Cooke, “the scientific basis of our work underscores our firm commitment to ensuring the health of EU citizens.” Even after the recommendation and a conditional marketing authorization, the experts would continue to monitor data on safety and effectiveness.

In case of conditional approval, the manufacturer is obliged to pass on data to the EMA afterwards, for example about the long-term effect. Information about possible side effects will also be further monitored.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99