EU ambassador to Kabul: suspend deportations | free press

Brussels / Kabul (dpa) – Given the rapid advance of the Taliban, the EU ambassadors in Afghanistan advise against deportations to the crisis country for the time being.

Due to the deteriorating conflict, precarious security and human rights situation and lack of safe spaces in the country, it is recommended that forced returns to Afghanistan be suspended, according to an internal report by EU heads of mission sent to EU countries Tuesday in Kabul. At the same time, the European Commission confirmed receipt of a letter in which the interior ministers of Germany and five other EU countries oppose the suspension of deportations. The letter is at the German news agency.

The militant Islamist Taliban have since taken other smaller provincial capitals on Tuesday and are increasingly moving towards the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. More and more civilians are falling victim to the spreading fighting.

Deportations to Afghanistan are controversial due to the security situation. Since the beginning of the withdrawal of international troops, the Taliban have made significant land gains. They now rule over half of the country’s districts, several border crossings and parts of major highways. They have captured seven provincial capitals since Friday, including the city of Kunduz.

The recommendation from the EU ambassador to Kabul is unusual. Migration issues actually fall within the competence of the Member States. The mission heads on the ground can analyze and question certain topics, but cannot intervene in decisions of the capital. Eight EU countries still have embassies in Kabul, including Germany. All heads of mission have signed the report.

In their letter, however, the six ministers of the interior call on the European Commission to promote the return of Afghans in dialogue with Afghanistan. Suspending deportations would motivate more Afghan citizens to migrate to the EU.

In Germany, the debate about a possible freeze on deportation has intensified recently. A scheduled deportation flight was canceled in early August. The federal government is sticking to the deportations. The federal interior ministry said the canceled flight should be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Amnesty International and 25 other organizations called on Germany on Tuesday to immediately stop the deportation. “Even Germany must not turn a blind eye to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and must stop all deportations,” a joint statement said. “The rule of law means that human rights principles are observed. Nor should they be negotiated in an election campaign.”

In Afghanistan, on Tuesday, the Taliban seized the provincial capitals of Pul-i Chumri in Baghlan province in the north of the country and the city of Farah in the province of the same name in the west of the country.

Provincial councilor Firusuddin Aimak said government forces left the 250,000-population town of Pul-i Chumri without further resistance on Tuesday evening (local time). Several commanders and other officials had already left the city 10 or 15 days ago, announcing that they would attack the Islamists from a different route. The remaining troops would have held out for a few more days, but have now withdrawn to a military base outside. The land route between the capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif has now been cut off.

In Farah, Islamists took over key government facilities in the city, including the police headquarters, the governor’s seat and the prison. The security forces had withdrawn to a military base about four kilometers from the city. Farah with an estimated 128,000 inhabitants is located on the Farah River and in a fairly sheltered location with an open desert to the south.

The Taliban are also increasingly advancing towards the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. Until recently, hundreds of German soldiers were stationed at Camp Marmal. On Tuesday there was fighting in the Langarchana and Pul-e Imam Bukhari areas, which are respectively 15 and 20 kilometers from the city, said parliamentarian Saifura Niasi.

The Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif on Tuesday called on Indian citizens to sign up for an evacuation flight via Twitter. The Bundeswehr had flown its last soldiers from camp Marmal near Mazar-i-Sharif at the end of June.

More and more civilians are becoming victims of the intensification of the war. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported on Tuesday that more than 4,000 injured patients have been treated at 15 health centers supported by the ICRC since early August. The number is an indication of the intensity of the recent violence. Aid organization Doctors Without Borders announced on Monday that a rocket hit the emergency room on the site of a regional hospital in the provincial capital of Lashkargah in the south of the country. This shows how difficult it is currently for the population to access medical care. In some cities, such as Laschkargah or Kunduz, medical facilities are located directly in the battle zone.

NATO assesses the violent advance of the Taliban as worrying. The high level of violence perpetrated by the Islamists in their offensive, including attacks on civilians and reports of human rights abuses, is viewed with “great concern”. The Taliban had to understand that the international community would never recognize them if they refused to go to the political process and wanted to take the country by force.