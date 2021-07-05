Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ALADDIN-E, Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology
“
The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ALADDIN-E, Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology, Tokyo Chemical Industry
Market Segmentation by Product: Purity99%
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Photopolymer Films
Others
The Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Overview
1.1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Product Overview
1.2 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Purity99%
1.2.2 Others
1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Application
4.1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Photopolymer Films
4.1.2 Others
4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Country
5.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Country
6.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Country
8.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Business
10.1 Merck KGaA
10.1.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information
10.1.2 Merck KGaA Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Merck KGaA Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Merck KGaA Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Products Offered
10.1.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development
10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information
10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Merck KGaA Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Products Offered
10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
10.3 ALADDIN-E
10.3.1 ALADDIN-E Corporation Information
10.3.2 ALADDIN-E Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ALADDIN-E Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ALADDIN-E Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Products Offered
10.3.5 ALADDIN-E Recent Development
10.4 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology
10.4.1 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Corporation Information
10.4.2 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Products Offered
10.4.5 Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Recent Development
10.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry
10.5.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Corporation Information
10.5.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Products Offered
10.5.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Distributors
12.3 Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether Acrylate (PHEA) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”