Ethylene Glycol Market Report- Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Ethylene Glycol Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Ethylene Glycol Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Ethylene Glycol Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 35 mtpa in 2018 to more than 55 mtpa by 2023. More than 40 planned and announced EG plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia, the Middle East and North America over the next five years. Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corp and Formosa Plastics Group are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global EG capacity outlook by region

– Global EG capacity outlook by country

– EG planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major EG producers globally

– Global EG capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global EG capital expenditure outlook by country. Reasons to buy this report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned EG plants globally

– Understand regional EG supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global EG industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Single User License: US $ 3995

