Ethylene Dichloride Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2027
Market Size – USD 14.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – High demand of packaging from APAC.
The global ethylene dichloride market is forecast to reach USD 20.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for ethylene dichloride is expected to rise owing to the high demand for construction for polyvinyl chloride in emerging nations and stable growth in developed countries.
EDC has excellent properties such as high tensile strength, good temperature resistance, and hardness, and it has various applications in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, furniture, construction, and others. It is a worthy polar aprotic solvent used as a degreaser and paint remover. Formosa Plastics Corporation, a manufacturer of ethylene dichloride, has a plant in Mailiao, Taiwan, that produces up to 800,000 metric tonnes of EDC per annum.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Dow Chemical, Asahimas Chemica, Vinnolit, Nova Chemical, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Sigma Plastic, Westlake Chemical, Bayer AG, INEOS Group Ltd., and Occidental Chemical Corporation, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Direct Chlorination
- Oxy Chlorination
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)
- Chlorinated Solvents
- Ethylene Amines
- Vinylidene Chloride
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Automotive
- Construction
- Packaging
- Furniture
Ethylene Dichloride market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
