Ethylene Dichloride Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Olin Corporation, Asahimas Chemical Company

Market Overview:

The chemical compound 1,2-dichloroethane, commonly known as ethylene dichloride. Ethylene dichloride is a sweet odour and colourless liquid which is manufactured by chemical reaction of ethylene with chloride. Ethylene dichloride is also known as EDC which is a chlorinated hydrocarbon liquid. It is used in industries such as metal cleaning, textile, adhesives, automotive, construction, medical, packaging, furniture and others.Global ethylene dichloride market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for construction in developing countries and due to globalization.

The Regions Covered in the Ethylene Dichloride Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players In Ethylene Dichloride Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global ethylene dichloride market are Dow, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Olin Corporation, Asahimas Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, NRC GROUP ASA, FAR Chemical, SABIC, Vynova Group, Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, GALAXY CHEMICALS, Sunland Chemical, QUIMSER, S.A., and others

