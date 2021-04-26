Ethylbenzene Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027
Surging demand for ethylbenzene in styrene production is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
The global ethylbenzene market is expected to reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant proportion of ethylbenzene produced worldwide is utilized in the production of styrene. Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.
The global Ethylbenzene market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position.
The Ethylbenzene research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Chevron Philips Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Limited, Versalis, Synthos, Carbon Holdings, Tianjin, Jixin, Industrial & Trade Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemicals, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Ethylbenzene market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market.
The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Ethylbenzene industry throughout the forecast period.
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Styrene
- Gasoline
- Natural Gas
- Asphalt
- Naphtha
- Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Packaging
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Consumer Products
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Online
- Offline
Ethylbenzene market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Ethylbenzene Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Ethylbenzene Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Ethylbenzene market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Ethylbenzene industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Ethylbenzene industry till 2027.
