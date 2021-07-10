Ethiopian ruling party wins elections | free press

Overshadowed by the Tigray conflict, Ethiopia has elected a new parliament. Now the Election Commission has announced the winner.

Addis Ababa (dpa) – Ethiopia’s ruling party has won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, confirming Abiy Ahmed, prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been in office since 2018.

Abiys Prosperty Party (“Prosperity Party”) won 410 of the 436 seats in parliament, the electoral commission said Saturday in the capital Addis Ababa.

The vote, boycotted by the main opposition parties, took place on June 21 after months of violence. The election was originally supposed to take place last year, but was then postponed twice. The European Union has decided not to send election observers to the East African country in the Horn of Africa.

The polls are overshadowed by the Tigray conflict, in which the government in Addis Ababa has been repeatedly accused of using violence and rape against the population of Tigray. Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive there in November against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had been in power there until then. Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

Try it for 30 days for 22.49 € 0 €

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now €0 instead of €22.49