Ethiopia Construction and Infrastructure Market Size, Status, Recent Trends and Future Scope Analysis 2021 to 2026

Increasing government expenditure towards sustainable infrastructure development with continued investment in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable assets is promoting the market demand for Ethiopia Construction and Infrastructure companies. The government is also encouraging companies that emphasize on technological advancements and standardizing modern methods of construction.

Globally, industrialization and urbanization trends are propelling the demand for client-driven Construction and Infrastructure activities and augmenting demand for investment in railways, roads, ports, power transmission, and water utilities. Growing demand for Building Information Modelling, Modular construction, and building materials industry is being observed across the Ethiopia Construction and Infrastructure market. Estimated construction and infrastructure growth of 6% CAGR is forecast globally between 2019 and 2026.

Investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is one of the key strategies of Ethiopia to fuel economic growth. The government’s effort to improve the country’s infrastructure to sustain growth in the manufacturing sector and expand municipal utilities will contribute to the growth in construction spending. Rising personal income levels, household growth, and population migration from rural to urban areas will augment the need for better construction facilities and road infrastructure developments in the country.

Increasing public investments into Ethiopia�s commercial construction sectors will be a key market opportunity for the companies operating in the construction and infrastructure industry. The presence of a huge customer base is resulting in strong FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into the country. Further, increasing investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors result in the growth of construction activities.

Regional Analysis For Ethiopia Construction and Infrastructure Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Ethiopia Construction and Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

