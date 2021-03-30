Ethernet Controller Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Ethernet Controller market in its latest report titled, “Ethernet Controller Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The ethernet controller market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Ethernet Controller Market: Cirrus Logic Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Marvell Technology Group, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Futurlec Inc., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– March 2020 – Ethernity Networks introduced its ENET-D, an add-on Ethernet Controller technology to its ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that efficiently processes millions of data flows and offers performance acceleration for networking and security appliances. ENET-D is an Ethernet adapter and DMA (direct memory access) engine that eliminates the need for proprietary hardware on a network interface card. By fitting into various FPGAs and enabling customers to further avoid ASIC-based components, ENET-D advances complete disaggregation at the edge of the network.

Market Overview:

As Ethernet controller controls Ethernet communications, the trend towards industrial Ethernet physical layer (PHY) products to help manufacturers addressing key Industry 4.0 and smart factory communication challenges surrounding data integration, synchronization, edge connectivity, and system interoperability is highly being adopted. The ADIN1300, for example, is a low-power, single-port Ethernet transceiver designed for time-critical industrial Ethernet applications up to Gigabit speeds and designed to operate reliably in harsh industrial conditions over extended ambient temperature ranges. It is the latest technology developed for the company’s ADI Chronous portfolio of industrial Ethernet solutions.

– In April 2020, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the RX72N Group and RX66N Group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), new additions to the RX Family that combines equipment control and networking function on a single chip with EtherCAT support.

– The adoption of USB Ethernet controllers drives the market. There are various protocols for Ethernet-style networking over USB. The main function of these protocols is to allow the application-independent exchange of data with USB devices, instead of specialized protocols such as video or MTP. Even though USB is not a physical Ethernet, the networking stacks of all major operating systems are set up to transport IEEE 802.3 frames.

– For instance, implementing the KL5KUSB121 10/100 Base-T USB-Ethernet controller provides highly integrated 16-bit RISC CPU, mask ROM, and RAM buffer coupled with serial, external memory, and SPORT interfaces. It easily converts USB to Ethernet. The chip’s internal processor enables a remote network device interface specification that provides compatibility with next-generation operating systems and faster data transfers and is well suited for LAN, Home Area Network, cable modem, set-top boxes, or mobile networking applications.

North America Accounts for Significant Share

– North America accounts for a significant share. With the increase in the development of technology along with the adoption of a high rate of consumer electronics such as gaming consoles, etc., the demand for the ethernet controller is growing in this region.

– For instance, in April 2020, Killer announced the Killer E3100 Ethernet controller is improving the internet performance by prioritizing gaming and rescuing up CPU power and PC memory. It reaches speeds up to 2.5Gbps and can combine with Killer Wi-Fi products to reach up to 4.9 Gbps of theoretical throughput. The Killer 3100 is available in systems from Acer and MSI, including the newly announced MSI Creator 17 and MSI GE66 Raider.

– Further, as the automotive industry increasingly adopts Ethernet in-vehicle networks for mainstream models, the number of related ports is expected to grow at a 62% annualized growth trajectory, from 53 million in 2018 to 367 million by 2022, according to Marvell Technology Group. Moreover, in September 2019, Marvell Technology Group completed the acquisition of Aquantia Corporation to expand the market in automotive solutions.

– The acquisition of Aquantia complements Marvell’s portfolio of copper and optical, physical layer product offerings, and extends its position in the Multi-Gig 2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet segments. In particular, Aquantia’s innovative Multi-gig automotive PHYs, coupled with Marvell’s gigabit PHY and secure switch products, creates a broad range of high-speed in-car networking solutions.

– Further, in November 2019, Astronics Ballard announced to embed an open architecture with a 64-bit processing foundation and Ethernet backbone across its next generation of NG avionics input/output (I/O) computers. Inside the next generation, boxes are simple converters capable of supporting Ethernet, MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC 429 among other data bus protocols, and the processing is capable of enabling advanced distributed control and mission computing on fighter jets, drones, and helicopters.

– To support the instance, in January 2019, U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy officials signed a memorandum agreeing that future acquisitions of new aircraft technologies will focus on using the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA). In addition to MOSA, the NG computers also meet the design requirements for DoD’s Open Mission Systems (OMS) standard. This enhances the demand for the market in this sector.

