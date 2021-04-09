Ethernet Adapter Market to Reach $16.30 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 33.50%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Ethernet Adapter , 2019 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ethernet Adapter Market.

The global ethernet adapter market was valued at $1.77 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.50% from 2020 to 2027. An ethernet adapter is a hardware component located on the motherboard of systems, enabling a computer to connect to the internet or a local network through a wired connection. Ethernet adapters are anticipated to improve the system performance, thereby increasing the productivity. They are also commonly known as network interface card (NIC).

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Ethernet Adapter market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Request a sample of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4209107?utm_source=MCC&utm_medium=Rajashrik

Key players in the Ethernet Adapter covers :

• Anker Technology (UK) Ltd

• Belkin International, Inc.

• Broadcom

• Intel Corporation

• Lenovo

• LevelOne

• Marvell Technology Group

• Nvidia (Mellanox Technologies)

• Plugable Technologies

• Xilinx

Ethernet Adapter Market is segmented as below:

BY TYPE

• External

• Internal

BY INTERFACE TYPE

• PCIe

• OCP

• USB

BY PORT CONFIGURATION

• Single

• Dual

• Quad

BY DATA RATE PER PORT

• Up to 1 GbE

• 10 GbE

• 25 GbE

• 40 GbE

• 50 GbE

• 100 GbE

• 200 GbE

BY APPLICATION

• Servers

• Embedded Systems

• Consumer Applications

• Routers and Switches

• Desktop Systems

• Others

BY END USER

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/4209107?utm_source=MCC&utm_medium=Rajashrik

The report clearly shows that the Ethernet Adapter industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

You may also like our other trending report:

Veterinary CRO Market –

Read More: https://www.mccourier.com/veterinary-cro-market-analyzed-in-a-new-research-study/

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various domains across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: help@bigmarketresearch.com