Ethanolamines Market Competitive Landscape And Application Development Analysis

Ethanolamine, also known as 2-aminoethanol or monoethanolamine is an organic chemical compound which is both primary amine (organic compounds in the functional groups that has a basic nitrogen atom with a lone pair) and primary alcohol (alcohol having hydroxyl group connected to carbon atom). Ethanolamine is a corrosive, colorless, flammable, viscous and toxic liquids substance which is used in solutions and dispersions to scrub acids, feedstock material in the manufacture of detergents, emulsification agents, varnishes & polishes and other chemical intermediaries. Ethanolamine acts as a weak base compound (chemical base that does not ionize fully in an aqueous solution). Ethanolamine is the second-most-abundant head group substances for phospholipids. Ethanolamine is also used in messenger molecules such as palmitoylethanolamide. Ethanolamine is also referred as a class of antihistamines including carbinoxamine, clemastine, dimenhydrinate, diphenhydramine and doxylamine. In 2012, more than one third of ethanolamines were used in the manufacturing of surfactants.

On the bases of organic compound in the ethanolamine, global ethanolamine market can be bifurcated into monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA). On the bases of application ethanolamine market can be divided into herbicides, personal care industry, textiles, detergents, agrochemicals, gas treatment, metal cleaning, wood preservatives etc. Herbicides are expected to dominate the consumption of ethanolamines in the forecasted period followed by, detergents, personal care and metal cleaning. other major application of ethanolamine are in the field of construction chemicals, corrosion inhibitors for metal protection. Majority of ethanolamine compound is used in the manufacturing of surfactants, which is expected to dominate the global market in the forecasted period.

North America has the largest market share for ethanolamines substances, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. and China are the largest consumer of ethanolamine substance globally and are expected to lead the market in the coming future. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period; Europe is expected to shoe average growth. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the forecasted period owing to the increasing domestic demand from the end-user industries in the developing countries such as India and China.

Increasing demand from the end-user industries such as herbicides, detergent, and personal care industries is driving the global ethanolamines market. Additionally, increasing demand from the developing markets such as India and China paired with invention of new application in the field of wood preservation, construction chemicals corrosion inhibitors for metal protection is further expected to increase the global demand for ethanolamine substance. However, volatility of price associated with raw materials used for the manufacturing of ethanolamine is expected to hamper the growth, but at a very low level.

Low cost of production of ethanolamine substance especially in the emerging market such as India is influencing the ethanolamine manufacturing companies to invest more in this region. BASF and Dow Chemical Corporation lead the global manufacturing of ethanolamine. Some of the other major companies involved in the manufacturing of ethanolamine in the global market are

INEOS Oxide Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Thai Ethanolamines Co.

Sinopec Shanghai GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation

Akzo Nobel

Shijiazhuang Haisen Chemical Co.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Daicel Chemical industries Ltd

