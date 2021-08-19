“Eternals”: The new trailer for the Marvel mega-film

“Eternals”: The new trailer for the Marvel mega-film

“Eternals”: The new trailer for the Marvel mega-film

Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan are involved in this production by Chloé Zhao.

“Eternals” opens in November.

Marvel has released a new trailer for Eternals, one of the brand’s next big bets. The film by Chloé Zhao (the filmmaker responsible for “Nomadland”) opens in Portuguese cinemas on November 4th.

The story is about an immortal alien species, the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. They have a range of super powers and special abilities, including superhuman strength and the ability to fly.

The top ten heroes are played by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Gemma Chan. Kit Harington plays a human character.

Click the gallery to see more of the top films premiering by the end of the year.