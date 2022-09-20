The Eternal Boys anime series will stream early via Fuji TV on Demand on September 26, 2022. Pic credit: Liden Films

The Eternal Boys anime series will stream early via Fuji TV on Demand on September 26, 2022. The anime series has revealed Eternal Boys trailer PV 2 along with additional cast members.

Dubbed the “mature idol project,” the series will feature 24 15-minute-long episodes.

Eternal Boys tells a story of six middle-aged men aiming to become idols in what promises to be the first original plot dealing with the idol craze in a long while.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the ojisan will manage to overcome their physical limits and compete with younger competitors. Sadly, there’s no word on how long we’ll have to wait to discover that as it’s still unknown when the Eternal Boys TV anime will be available outside of Japan.

Leaving the early stream aside, the series will premiere on Fuji TV on October 11, 2022.

The OP theme song has been revealed to be “Dreamy Life” by Gentlemen. The ED theme song is “Friends” by Story of Love.

The Eternal Boys anime: What we know so far

The Eternal Boys (永久少年, Eikyū Shōnen) TV anime was announced in March 2022, whereby it was disclosed that it will premiere during the Fall 2022 anime season.

On August 17, the main cast and staff were announced alongside the first trailer PV, which you can see below:

migmi is directing the series at Liden Films, with Kimiko Ueno handling series composition and Seiko Asai in charge of character design. ma2 is serving as the original character designer, while Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music.

Manpuku Geinō Production is providing the original concept, with King Records dealing with the theme song composition.

A main visual for the six MCs was revealed in August. Pic credit: Liden Films

The main Eternal Boys cast members include:

Daisuke Hirakawa — Kentaro Sanada

Jun Fukuyama — Haru Asai

Katsuyuki Konishi — Naoki Ishida

Daisuke Namikawa — Tsuyoshi Imagawa

Toshiyuki Morikawa — Daisuke Yamanaka

Nozomu Sasaki — Makoto Kakizaki

The supporting cast members who were revealed earlier include Yuuko Noichi as Fukuko Manda, Hiroki Tochi as Nicolai Asakura, Haruka Chisuga as Pepechan, and Yumiri Hanamori as Ren Ukita.

Concept art for male idol bands Gentlemen and Story of Love. Pic credit: Liden Films

On September 19, additional cast members voicing other male idol bands were revealed and include:

Gentlemen:

Takuma Terashima — Etsuro Aizome

Jun Kasama — Renji Ii

Shoutarou Morikubo — Sawao Soda

KENN — Ui Hakosaka

Story of Love:

Keisuke Koumoto — Nobunaga Odagiri

Chiaki Kobayashi — Soki Azuma

Haruki Ishiya — Chika Higashijujo

Shuugo Nakamura — Kento Takanashi

Shun Horie — Sakura Kagurazaka

Arthur Lounsbery — Junjie Lin

The Eternal Boys manga & spin-off novel to follow suit

A manga adaptation based on the anime series’ concept premiered in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Gene magazine on April 15, 2022.

In March 2022, it was revealed that the Eternal Boys anime series will be getting a spin-off novel by coly.

Overall, there are plenty of developments to look forward to, so stay tuned for future news on the Eternal Boys franchise.