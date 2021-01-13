Estonia’s Prime Minister Ratas announces resignation | Free press

Estonia’s judicial authorities are investigating Prime Minister Jüri Ratas’ left-wing center party. It concerns a possible misappropriation of state aid loans. Ratas has announced his resignation.

Tallinn (AP) – Estonia’s Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against his party. He wanted to take political responsibility and give the opportunity to clear up the allegations, Ratas announced in Tallinn on Wednesday.

The judicial authorities of the Baltic EU country had previously launched an investigation into a state aid loan on a real estate project against Ratas’ left-wing center party.

