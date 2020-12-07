Estimate: Top Countries Data, Latest Trends, Opportunity in Content Marketing Industry

According to the Content Marketing Industry analysis by Research Dive, the global market accounted for $36,786.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $107,540.6 million by the 2026, increasing at a rate of 14.3% CAGR.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Content Marketing Industry

Bargaining power of suppliers

The Content Marketing Industry has high concentration of large, medium and small-scale dealers. The changing costs of the products from one dealer to other are predicted to be high.

The bargaining power of suppliers is High.

Bargaining power of consumers

The presence of a large number of customers and the complexity in finding precise content for marketing are resulting in High bargaining power of the customer

Threat of new entrants

The cost associated with Content Marketing Industry is lower than that of traditional systems. This aspect for the Content Marketing Industry is diversified, owing to wide applications from end users.

The threat of new entrants is high.

Threat of substitutes

Content marketing has very less substitutes for any product and technology, resulting in low shifting costs for customers.

The threat of substitutes is Low.

Competitive rivalry in the industry

This market contains a high concentration of large, medium and small sized players. Most of the participants are following same approaches for the development of technologies.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

Content Marketing Industry drivers

The global Content Marketing Industry is significantly driven by rising adoption of content marketing systems by the vendors for customer engagement, personalized advertising, and generating interest on products. In addition, the cost of content marketing is less than that of traditional advertising tools, which will boost the growth of the market. Dearth of knowledge of marketers on the content marketing systems about investigating the date is limiting the market growth. In addition, choice of right content for advertising is a complex task, such factors are estimated to restrict the Content Marketing Industry growth. Constant growth of the progressive technologies in content marketing will provide a substantial investment opportunity in the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for digital advertising from marketers is directly increasing the adoption of content marketing systems, which is anticipated to impel the Content Marketing Industry growth in the near future.

Content Marketing Industry Segmentation by Channel Type

Social Media

Blog

Video Platform

Others

Social media segment will experience a remarkable growth during the forecast time. The impact of social media on content marketing is because consumers are shifting away from conventional channels towards digital channels and social sites. For instance, in the U.S., the revenue generated through digital advertising has increased over 33% by 2018 from 25% in 2018. In addition, growing number of social media sites along with increase in the number of users is projected to account the social media market for $21,373.3 million by 2026 with a growth rate of 15.2% CAGR. Video platform channel held the majority of the Content Marketing Industry size in 2018 and is projected to experience moderate growth during the projected time. This dominance is because of advertising through video platform being broadly used as a promotion platform for the marketers to exhibit and generate awareness about he products.

Key Companies

Contently

HubSpot, Inc.

Kapost

Percolate Industries, Inc.

Sprinklr

Adobe

CoSchedule

Influence & Co.

NewsCred

Scripted

Brand awareness is projected to experience noteworthy growth during the projected time

Lead generation end use has dominated the global market size and is anticipated to continue its growth during the forecast period. The market for brand awareness will experience moderate growth during the forecast period. The growth is mainly because of increase in the demand for content marketing systems by marketers to generate interest on their brand and products. The Content Marketing Industry for brand awareness is projected to reach $33,739.7 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to generate enormous growth opportunities and it is growing with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly because of rise in the adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by the companies and is impacting the swift development of content marketing systems in the Asia-Pacific countries. Moreover, increasing the insistence of content marketing systems from various users including automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast time. North America held the highest Content Marketing Industry share in the 2018 and is anticipated to reach $42,053.7 million by the 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. This dominance is majorly attributed to the presence of technically developed economies such as Canada, U.S. and other economies in North America. In addition, existence of advanced advertising infrastructure in this region is anticipated to drive the growth of market in North America.

These key players are adopting few strategies that include product developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and R&D investments to gain majority of the market share in the overall content marketing industry.

