Essential Oils Market Latest Trend and Precise Outlook 2020-2026 : Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Essential oils are generally used for the aromatherapy, which is a form of the medical alternative. It contains ethereal oil or volatile oil having aroma similar to the plants. Essential oils are obtained from different herbs which include eucalyptus, lemon, corn mint, peppermint, and orange. They are extracted from the roots, seeds, flowers, fruits, stems, leaves, and other parts of the plant. The essential oils have a wide range of applications in household cleaning, soap, perfumes, and cosmetics owing to their antibiotic and antiseptic properties.Global essential oils market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include H. REYNAUD & FILS, Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont, Young Living Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Robertet SA, Givaudan, Moksha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, the Sydney Essential Oil Co., Edens Garden, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Royal DSM and many others.

Segmentation: Global Essential Oils Market

Global essential oils market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, products, application, extraction method and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into singles, blends. In January 2016, Cargill researchers are focusing on improving gut health in poultry to promote feed efficiency and keep birds healthy. This improvement will enhance the company portfolio.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into lavender oil, lemon oil, orange oil, frankincense, chamomile oil, lime oil, rosemary, tea tree, patchouli oil, lavandin oil, lemongrass oil, citronella oil, balsam, bergamot, mandarine oil, eucalyptus oil, clove oil, cedarwood oil, coriander oil, basil oil, cornmint oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, litsea cubeba oil, others. In December 2017, DSM has acquired BioCare Copenhagen (Denmark) to expand gut health ingredients portfolio with probiotics. This acquisition helped DSM in addressing its ambition in the gut microbiome and its portfolio of nutritional ingredients are very synergetic with BioCare Copenhagen’s approach and products, and there combination will well-catered to address the existing and emerging gut health areas.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into spa & relaxation, cleaning & home, food & beverages, medical, others. The spa & relaxation segment is sub-segmented into aromatherapy, personal care, and massage oil. The personal care segment is sub-segmented into fragrances, cosmetics. In February 2019, DuPont will showcase Enviva EO, a natural identical phytogenic blend designed to fit into any nutritional health strategy and consistently improve feed intake, leading to improved gut heath and performance.

On the basis of extraction method, the market is segmented into distillation, cold press extraction, carbon dioxide extraction, solvent extraction and others. In August 2018, Ungerer Limited U.K is thrilled to announce the opening of a subsidiary office to our Shanghai production facilities. This business expansion will help to grow the company portfolio and growth rate.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct, retail. The retail segment is sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket and online retailing. Major companies including Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, dōterra offers its products through online shopping and distributors.



The ESSENTIAL OILS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

