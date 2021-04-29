Essential Micronutrients Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2021 – 2031

The global demand for essential micronutrients experienced a slight fall in 2020 as a result of stringent regulations imposed in the lockdown due to the spread of corona virus disease all over the world. Major manufacturing companies operating in this market experienced a temporary brake in their production and sales leading to heavy losses. Since the beginning of 2021, the demand has started rising on a good note resulting in accelerating the global sales of essential micronutrients. Manufacturers in 2021 are investing in R&Ds to ensure continuous supply of improved varieties to their users.

Recognized corporations including BASF SE, AkzoNobel Corporation, Helena Chemical Company, Yara International Corporation, The Mosaic Company, Compass Minerals Internationa Corporation, Zuari Agrochemicals Limited, Valagro Corporation, Stoller Enterprizes Incorporation, ATP Nutrition and Corteva Incorporation are concentrating on improving their global presence as well as market share through the adoption of strategies like geographical expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agreements, sales contracts, diversifications, innovative launches, acquisitions, research and developments, technological upliftments, e-selling, product line extensions, hiring technical expertise etc. These companies have started investing in latest IT infrastructure to achieve competitive advantage over their rival firms.

What are Key Essential Micronutrient Players Doing?

For instance, Mosaic Corporation collaborated with BioConsortia on new nitrogen-fixing microbial plants on 9th December, 2020. These two corporations collaborated to develop and launch nitrogen fixing microbial products for improving agricultural efficiency. Their established expertise and market access in the field of fertilizers and crop nutrition is believed to act as a perfect route to market for ground breaking nitrogen-fixing microbial products.

The collaboration is based on the aim of development of microbial products designed to reduce the amount of conventional nitrogen fertilizer application, while increasing crop yields and revenue. The strategic partnership between BioConsotia and The Mosaic is focusing on developing yield enhancing in-furrowand seed treatment products that can be used either standalone or in combination with conventional chemistries and fertilizers.

With targeted traditional and cutting edge strain improvement and gene editing technologies, these two corporations will develop together natural and improved strain microbial products that will help to increase crop yields and maintaining or reducing N fertilizer inputs.The collaboration has a comprehensive development and field trial phase followed by a distribution agreement for row crops in the Americas. The collaboration has proved successful for the companies as in 2021, they are delivering products with superior effectiveness, at lower costs and higher yields creating higher demands from across the world.

In addition to that, Compass Minerals Corporation announced the launch of Rocket Seeds ‘Moly Shine’, a unique seed finisher with the added benefit of micronutrients on 9th December, 2019. Moly Shine will be ideally suited for soybeans and legumes marks the most recent innovation to the Rocket Seeds product line. It is a portfolio of dry and liquid seed nutrition with patent-pending products.

As a seed finisher, Moly Shine will not only acts as a seed drying source but also improves lubrication and flowability. The addition of patent-pending micronutrient products to the finisher offers a multitude of benefits not found with other seed treatment of finishers. The addition of molebdenum will promote early season nitrogen uptake and nitrogen use efficiency. With improved efficiency, plants also build deeper, more established root systems.

MolyShine can be applied at the retailer, adding convenience and value for the growers. At the nearly same price, growers will receive the added value of micronutrients delivered directly on the seed before it gets to the farm. Rocket Seeds Moly Shine are ensuring availability of high quality nutrients for every plant, at every crop stage across every acre.

Global Essential Micronutrients Market: Snapshot

Micronutrients including vitamins and micro-minerals such as cobalt, iron, copper, chromium, manganese, iodine, zinc, selenium are not required by the body in volumes but are rare enough to be missed on a regular and minute quantity and leads to various disorders. The sheer essentiality of micronutrients, particularly among the geriatrics, has emerged as a field of healthcare that are now gaining awareness on the back of incrementing percentage of elderly people across the world.

According to the German Research Center for Environmental Health, nearly half of individuals over 65 years of age show symptoms of lowered levels of vitamin D in the blood whereas more than one in four of these geriatrics suffer from the deficiency of vitamin B12.

