Esports Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The global esports market is anticipated to reach US$2.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.20% for the period spanning 2020-2025. The Esports Market report provides the COVID-19 impact analysis (historic and present) in major regions and countries, as well as provides futuristic analysis considering COVID-19.

The global esports market is anticipated to reach US$2.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.20% for the period spanning 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Esports Market are Gfinity Plc, Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Valve Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Activision Blizzard Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., and others.

The popularity of Esports have increased since 2010 with a greater number of revenue streams arriving in the form of merchandising and corporate sponsorships apart from traditional revenue streams like broadcasting rights of the event and tickets to the event. As of 2019, game streaming platform -Twitch is one of the major broadcasting mediums for Esports. Esports events including E LEAGUE Major, Genesis, Evo Japan, and WESG which generates more viewers for video game streaming platforms. Also, Esports events are providing more prize money for winners due to growing revenue streams.

Esports is a form of videogame competition event which is organized online or offline. Esports is gaining huge attention with many gaming events being telecasted on social media and streaming sites including YouTube and Twitch. Esports market is expected to cross $3 billion by the end of 2025 with major competitions occurring in games like Dota 2, Fortnite, and League of Legend. Real Time Strategy (RTS), Massive Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and First-Person Shooter (FPS) are the most common type of game genres witnessed in most of the Esports events.

Esports Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

MOBA

FPS

RTS

Others Data

Esports Market segment by Application, split into:

Media Rights

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements

Publisher Fees

Others

Regional Analysis For Esports Market:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Economic Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on market growth opportunities:

Esports Market is a dynamic industry with significant opportunities for business development but the current COVID-19 conditions caused uncertainty in forecasts, shifts in short-term planning goals, focus on concerns related to near-term cost management, and long-term complexity management.

During 2020, profit pool growth varied widely across the Esports Market as companies quickly aligning their strategies to the current market conditions succeeded largely. The report assists in identifying growth and business expansion opportunities that lie beneath the uncertainty.

The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

