ESL And Rennsport Reveal Inaugural Racing Esports Tournament For 2022

The inaugural ESL R1 esports racing match debuts in Katowice in just a few weeks. ESL / Rennsport

ESL and Rennsport, the brand-new digital racing platform created by video games writer Competitors Firm, have partnered collectively to launch the ESL R1 digital racing match, which can see esports giants and manufacturing unit groups face off for the primary time–and compete for a prize pool of $500,000.

Promising to “set a complete new customary for digital racing,” ESL R1 will kick off its inaugural 2023 Spring Season at IEM Expo, forming a focal a part of Intel Excessive Masters (IEM) Katowice, between February 10 and 12. It’s going to additionally function the grandest showcase for the nascent Rennsport platform, which plans to run a closed beta for its followers within the coming months.

On this debut ESL R1 championship, 48 drivers–4 drivers per group–will compete towards each other throughout eight rounds. Every spherical contains 4 quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and a remaining, and each race might be preceded by a qualifying session to resolve the order on the grid. Following its launch in Katowice, every spherical might be held on-line on Fridays and Mondays.

To mirror ESL’s need for accessibility amongst opponents, wild card groups might be concerned, and the primary line-up of eight accomplice groups and 4 wild playing cards reveals loads of potential for the match’s premiere.

ESL R1 Season One groups

Apex Racing Staff

BMW M Staff BS+COMPETITION

FaZe Clan

FURIA

G2 Esports

Heroic

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Esports Staff

Mercedes-AMG Staff Williams Esports

MOUZ

Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Staff

R8G eSports

Staff Redline

The Rennsport platform is getting into a closed beta part in 2023. ESL / Rennsport

ESL R1 2023 Spring Season dates

ESL R1 2023 Spring Season launch: February 11-12, 2023 (IEM Expo, Katowice, Poland)

ESL R1 2023 Spring Main: Might 27-28, 2023 (RENNSPORT Summit, Munich, Germany)

ESL R1 2023 Fall Season dates

ESL R1 2023 Fall Season launch: August 2023 (on-line)

ESL R1 2023 Fall Main: November 23-25, 2023 (DreamHack Winter, Jönköping, Sweden)

Talking of the latest addition to his group’s secure of esports competitions, Roger Lodewick, president of sports activities video games at ESL FACEIT Group, stated: “The sim racing house is without doubt one of the key esports verticals within the sports activities gaming area, [and] with ESL R1, we’re taking our first main steps into this exhilarating world.

“Doing this along with our bold accomplice Rennsport, in addition to with famend esports and conventional racing manufacturers is a singular alternative. We’re thrilled to serve the sim racing neighborhood in our normal daring and spectacular manner.”

Morris Hebecker, CEO of Competitors Firm, added: “Esports is the world’s fastest-growing media and leisure phase with a younger and digital-oriented fan base. That’s why EFG is a vital accomplice for us, as a way to collectively anchor the fascination of racing within the digital world in addition to to place ourselves within the current world of esports in the long term.”

Maintain updated with the brand new league on the official ESL R1 web site.