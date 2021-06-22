eSIM Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics,  Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Global eSIM Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of eSIM Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on eSIM Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Global Market leaders and emerging players.

The Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period to 2026.

Segmentation: The global eSIM market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Key Players: Some of the major players in global eSIM market are Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica S.A., NTT DOCOMO, INC., Singtel, Sierra Wireless, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., CLX, Etisalat, IDEMIA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange, SAMSUNG, among others.

Strategic Points Covered in Global eSIM Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global eSIM Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the eSIM Market

Chapter 3: eSIM Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, eSIM Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of eSIM Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

Major Highlights of eSIM Market Competitive Landscape:

The company profile section of eSIM Market study analyses the company’s operational structure, major products and services offering, geographic footprints and subsidiaries, key management executives and their biographies along with major and closest peer competitors.

Understand and respond to Global eSIM Market competitors; business strategies, and capitalize on strength and weakness with SWOT analysis.

Latest developments of eSIM Market players and track findings and outcome following development.

Potential investments and merger & acquisition targets set by giants in eSIM Market Industry, with detailed insight into the company’s strategic & top-line and bottom-line performance.

Highlighting key financial ratio and metrics of public and private companies of eSIM Market that include the revenue trends, growth margins, liquidity and leverage and efficiency ratios.

To add value to product and services; eSIM Market research comprises of valuable measures showing distinguishable traits/features that influence end user’s behaviour and demand metrics.

