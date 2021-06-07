ESD Protection Devices Market COVID-19 Analysis Will Generate Record Revenue by 2028 | Bourns, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Littlefuse, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nexperia, Protek Devices LP, ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Inc.

Overview Of ESD Protection Devices Industry 2021-2028:

The multipurpose new research report on the Global ESD Protection Devices Market aims to promise a unique approach to industry assessment of the market covering the most important factors driving industry growth. The ESD Protection Devices Market report provides current and future technical and financial details of the industry. One of the most comprehensive and important additions to The Insight Partners Market Research Archives. It provides detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market.

ESD Protection Devices are employed at all points where electrical devices are likely to come in contact with an object or a person. ESD protection devices channelize an electrostatic surge to the ground so as to protect the device. ESD protection Devices have become a vital component of modern electronics as ICs are isolated from the ground to prevent impairment of data communications.

The EDS Protection Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in the smartphone penetration rising adoption of electronics across the automotive industry, increasing demand for miniature electronic devices that are more susceptible to electrostatic discharge (ESD). The adoption of automotive electronics such as LED brake light, head light, and seat control is increasing as they improve the driving performance, driver safety, efficiency of the fuel, and the driver’s comfort which in turn is likely to augment the demand for ESD protection devices in the next years.

The Top key vendors in ESD Protection Devices Market include are:-

1. Bourns, Inc.

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Littlefuse, Inc.

4. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5. Nexperia

6. Protek Devices LP

7. ROHM Semiconductor

8. Semtech Corporation

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Texas Instruments, Inc.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market Segmentation:

The global EDS Protection Devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as traditional ESD protection devices, ceramic ESD protection devices, and silicon ESD protection devices. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Computers, Digital Screens, Mobile Devices, Automotive electronics, Test equipment, Point-of-sales terminals, Servers, Medical equipment, Security and alarm systems, and others.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

• Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The key market drivers for ESD Protection Devices Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with significant increase in physically challenged population. Moreover, increased healthcare spending in developed nations is also expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, less awareness of ESD Protection Devices in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the ESD Protection Devices market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the ESD Protection Devices market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the ESD Protection Devices market.

